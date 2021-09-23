Rihanna was spotted excitedly screaming "Oh my god" in a viral video after meeting and sharing an intimate hug with Nigerian singer on the rise Tems.

The two artists met at an event promoting Rihanna's latest Savage x Fenty collection. The "Damages" singer is currently in the U.S. on tour when she ran into Rihanna, with the two sharing an embrace, taking photos, and chatting away like old friends.

The video, shared by Tem's manager, expressed the mutual excitement from both sides as the two were able to meet each other IRL, "A moment to remember: @temsbaby x @badgalriri link up."

Tems' career has taken off following the release of her 2019 single "Try Me," along with features on Wizkid's "Essence" and Drake's Certified Lover Boy which has seen her rapid rise to fame. The singer dropped her latest EP, If Orange Was A Place last week, earning positive accolades pretty much immediately.

The singer will be in the States until October to finish off her American tour stops. Check out the list of dates below, and let us know if you're a new or old Tems fan in the comments.

Tems -- 2021 Tour Dates

Sept 19 New York, NY SOB’s

Sept 26 Atlanta, GA Afropunk Festival

Oct 2 Sacramento, CA Lost In Riddim

Oct 4 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy

Oct 6 Chicago, IL The Promontory