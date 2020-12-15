Ever since its launch, Fenty has been a gamechanger in the beauty industry--and Rihanna knows it too. While announcing a brand new pressed powder foundation for the cosmetics brand in a new Instagram post, the mogul reminisced on when the first version of the product dropped and changed the makeup industry forever.

While striking a seductive pose, the 32-year-old beauty modeled the new product that she’s convinced will make a similar impact. “Pro Filt’r foundation changed the beauty game like no other, and we not bout to stop now!!” She captioned the post.

She continued, “Introducing our brand NEW #PROFILTRPOWDERFOUNDATION I turned my favorite Pro Filt’r Foundation formula into pressed powder perfection!!! Same 50 shades and soft matte finish.”

The original foundation made waves in the cosmetics world for its extensive shade range previously unheard of in the beauty world. While fans of the Bajan songstress certainly miss the days where Riri’s attention was more focused on making hits, you’ve still got to give the businesswoman her props.

Per the caption, the new Pro Filt’r Powder Foundation is set to hit the shelves on December 26th.



Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

In most recent weeks, the “Work” singer has been making headlines for her rumored new romance with Brooklyn-bred rapper A$AP Rocky after the pair were spotted out together in NYC.