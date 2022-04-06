Rihanna hopped on the gram to give someone special a b-day shoutout.

The bad girl posted a throwback picture on Tuesday of her standing beside her mother in church as they both wore white gowns. The vintage picture was paired with a heartfelt caption where the soon to be mom gave thanks to her creator.

The post that has collected over 2 million likes stated, "Today is my Queen’s birthday!!! Being on the verge of motherhood, unlocked new levels of love and respect I have for my mommy in a way that I could never explain!"

Giving her creator even more hype, she concluded, "She’s the true MVP and I wanna give her her flowers every second I can! Love you mumzzzz!!! Happy Birthday! We gon celebrate on da link up!"

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Rihanna revealed that she and her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were expecting a child back in January. Since that disclosure, everyone has been following the couple closely as they embark on their journey to parenthood. The "Love on the Brain" artist has expressed her excitement for this new chapter in her life and claims she is enjoying the process.

Aside from expecting a bundle of joy, there have also been speculations that the couple might be tying the knot. After RiRi was spotted out and about with a diamond ring, many rumored that an engagement might have taken place.

While nothing has been confirmed, the duo is anticipating the arrival of their little one.

Tap in to see Rihanna's baby pic down below.



