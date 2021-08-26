She may not be feeding us any albums, but Robyn Rihanna Fenty has been giving her fans plenty of other content to feast on. Earlier today, the 33-year-old announced via the Savage x Fenty Instagram account that her lingerie line will be hosting its third virtual fashion show next month.

If there’s one thing the Barbadian singer knows how to do its turn heads, and the teaser trailer for the upcoming collection is no exception. The clip shows Riri herself rocking a mullet, ample sparkling jewelry, and a selection of the intimates you’ll see strutting across your TV screen when you watch the show.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

”Ya best get READY ready. #SAVAGEXFENTYSHOW VOL. 3. 09.24.2021. Only on @amazonprimevideo,” the caption reads. The latest designs are said to be “a celebration of body and movement”, and will be available in an incredibly inclusive size range, featuring bands from 32 to 46 and cups from A to H.

For her previous two shows, Rihanna didn’t hold back. The star studded event saw faces like Rico Nasty, Willow Smith, Paris Hilton, Bad Bunny, Roddy Ricch, and Big Sean. This years guest list has yet to be revealed, but we wouldn’t be surprised if the “Desperado” singer brought out boyfriend A$AP Rocky for one reason or another.

Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of September 24th. In the meantime, check out the teaser for yourself below, or go stream the first two volumes to get yourself hyped for what’s to come