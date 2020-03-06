On the night of February 25th, LeBron James caught a smooth pass from Alex Caruso in transition and proceeded to take flight for an emphatic dunk that blew the roof of the Staples Center. As is the case with many of LeBron's most impressive dunks, the incident was not without victim, and it just so happened to be James' former Laker teammate Josh Hart who was on the receiving end.

As if the viral video footage wasn't enough embarrassment for Hart, LeBron took to instagram after the game to share a couple of still shots of the dunk. See for yourself:

That's just not a great look for Hart - and the comment section of LeBron's IG post was quickly filled with jokes about the Pelicans' guard. Among them, this quip from Rihanna, "Anybody check on Hart?" Those four, simple words were far and away the most liked comment of all, garnering nearly 22,000 'likes' and counting.

Despite all of the skull emojis that LeBron's dunk and Rihanna's comment spawned, Hart is still alive and well. In fact, today, March 6th marks his 25th birthday. And in celebration of his quarter century, Hart was gifted a brand new hoodie commemorating the comment heard around the world.

It's always a little bit easier to laugh in the face of adversity when it's Rihanna who is playfully calling you out. Not speaking from experience here, but you get the point. Check out the photos of Hart's Rihanna-inspired hoodie below.

Image via @JHart