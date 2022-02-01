If you thought you were excited about Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's forthcoming baby, wait until you find out how hyped her father, Ronald Fenty is. As TMZ reports, the 68-year-old has opened up about what his daughter told him ahead of sharing the good news with the world, including how many children she plans to have in the future.

According to the Barbados native, RiRi "gave him the heads up the day before" the iconic photoshoot of the couple walking through the streets of New York in their best street style hit the internet, sending fans everywhere spiralling.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

Ronald says that "he's met A$AP a few times," and added that he's feeling "totally confident he and [Rihanna] will be great parents."

Seeing as he already has two grandsons, the 33-year-old's father is hoping that the "Rude Boy" singer gives birth to a baby girl. Thankfully, if it doesn't work out in his favour this time around, he'll have at least two more chances, as the Fenty Skin founder has confirmed to him that she hopes to have a total of three children.

Rocky and his baby mama are just dating for now, but Ronald also spoke on the possibility of wedding bells, revealing that he "wants them to make things really official."





As you may already know, Rihanna and her father have had something of a messy relationship in the past. In 2019, she sued Ronald for "allegedly using her Fenty brand and his relationship with her to launch his own entertainment company."

The dispute was ultimately dropped a few weeks before it was scheduled to go to court, and seeing as her dad's been kept in the loop, it looks like the Fenty's are on good terms once again.

Check back in with HNHH for any future updates on Rihanna's pregnancy.

[Via]