Rumors started circulating at the beginning of the month that Warner Bros. was eyeing Rihanna for the role of Poison Ivy in The Batman, which will star Robert Pattinson and is set to release in 2021. While these speculations may have easily stemmed from an unreliable source, many publications picked up the story (guilty) and people started freaking out at the possibility of RiRi in this iconic role. However, the Anti artist added fuel to the flame by posting a video on Instagram of her Fenty leather-rubber boots with the caption, "bat-mobile but make it fashion." She should've known better than to tease us like that because, once we see her rocking something like that, our imaginations are obviously gonna run off with it.

Well, Entertainment Tonight got the honor of talking to Rihanna at her 5th annual Diamond Ball in New York City last week and they asked her if there was any truth to these rumors. Rihanna played like she had no idea that fans were putting together collages of her previous looks that resembled those of the villain, or perhaps she truly had no idea. She was shocked that her boot video played a role in sparking this speculation. "Oh that?! Really? That!? Are you serious?" she said. "No that has nothing to do with Poison Ivy. That [post] has to do a lot with Batman [because] I have separate obsessions."

However, she did confirm that she might be interested in the role were it to be offered to her because she's a huge Poison Ivy stan, particularly Uma Thurman's 1997 portrayal of the character. "I have bigger obsession with Poison Ivy, I'm just being honest. And yeah, I died my hair red because of Uma Thurman in the original. You know what, they didn't call me yet. But if they did, I would love to go in and try out because Poison Ivy is one of my obsessions in life," she shared. "I did it for Halloween one year, I mean come on!"

Similarly, people are frantically pushing for Teyana Taylor to be cast as Catwoman, after it was rumored that The Batman director, Matt Reeves, was hoping for a woman of color for the role.