Rihanna has been known for being a huge LeBron James fan over the years. She has been to multiple games cheering on the NBA superstar and ever since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, the singer has been front and center for a few of his performances. On Tuesday night, LeBron James and the Lakers took on the New Orleans Pelicans and ultimately came out on top with a 118-109 victory. LeBron played phenomenal in the game as he went on to drop 40 points.

After the match, LeBron shared a photo of himself dunking over Josh Hart of the Pelicans. The photo was quite unfortunate for Hart as LeBron's privates were directly in Hart's face. Fans immediately recognized the hilarity behind this photo and Hart has been the subject of jokes ever since. Even Rihanna couldn't resist the roasts as she said "Anybody check on Hart."

Hart has been very vocal about his trade out of Los Angeles and this latest dig adds some insult to injury. As it stands, the Pelicans are on the outside looking in of the playoff picture while the Lakers are first in the Western Conference. It remains to be seen how these teams will progress over the final 25 games although it's clear that LeBron and the Lakers are sitting pretty.

As for Rihanna, we're sure her Lakers fandom will continue to ramp up as the team approaches the postseason.