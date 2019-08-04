Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning were gut wrenching times for the people of El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. In both instances, a shooter opened fire and killed multiple people in what were the 249th and 250th mass shootings of the year. The entire country is in mourning right now and already, there is a huge debate going around about gun control and how we can stop these travesties from happening. As you would expect, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to talk about the shootings which drew the attention of Rihanna. The artist was upset about his words and went on Instagram where she issued a lengthy response to the president.

Per @badgalriri:

"Um... Donald, you spelt “terrorism” wrong! Your country had 2 terrorist attacks back to back hours apart leaving almost 30 innocent people dead. This, just days after yet another terrorist attack in California, where a terrorist was able to LEGALLY purchase an assault rifle (AK-47) in Vegas, then drive hours to a food festival in Cali leaving 6 more people dead including a young infant baby boy! Imagine a world where it’s easier to get an AK-47 than a VISA! Imagine a world where they build a wall to keep terrorists IN AMERICA!!! My prayers and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of all the victims from Texas, California, and Ohio! I’m so sorry for your loss! Nobody deserves to die like this! NOBODY!"

Whether you agree with Rihanna or not, it's clear she is quite passionate about this topic and has articulated views that are being shared by millions of Americans right now.