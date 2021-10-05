It seems like it was just yesterday that Rihanna launched her Savage X Fenty lingerie collection, but in reality, it’s been three years, and the company has already grown to have a worth of $1 billion. Currently, the singer’s garments are only available online, but Chief Marketing and Design Officer Christiane Pendarvis says that’s going to change quickly.

According to Business Insider, storefront Savage X Fenty locations will “absolutely” be opening in the United States by 2022. Pendarvis didn’t disclose which cities will be home to the stores, but it’s safe to bet that major hubs like New York and Los Angeles will be included on the list.

She also disclosed that the brand would consider opening stores in Europe in the future. The hope is that these physical locations will help out consumers who prefer the in-person shopping experience.

“Fit and comfort are so important,” Pendarvis said.

Savage X Fenty has been in the news a lot lately, with the third volume of the lingerie brand’s star-studded fashion show hitting Amazon Prime at the end of September.

“They gave me a platform and a stage to show this dynamic show that we’ve been able to put together,” Riri told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I think the challenge every year is to make it better than the previous one and this year we went bigger, we went better, and I’m very proud of every part of the show.”

Savage X Fenty Vol. 3 saw appearances from Erykah Badu, Normani, Vanessa Hudgens, Troye Sivan, and many more.

See the show’s sneak peek for yourself below, and look out for Rihanna’s new stores opening in 2022.

