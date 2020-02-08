Rihanna is having fun with the delayed arrival of her ninth studio album. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while at the launch event for her Fenty 2-20 Collection, RiRi once more opted not to deliver on much detail about the arrival of her new project. However, she did lightly discuss the reasoning behind the wait.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"Dot, dot, dot. To be continued," she told the outlet when asked about the whereabouts of the project. "I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back."

The last time we got a full-length album from Rihanna was with 2016's Anti project. Since then it's been a slow and painful road toward its follow up. Within the past few months, the wait has transformed itself into a running joke with the Navy being left in an impatient flurry. The new effort was originally anticipated for a late 2019 release, but as Rihanna continues to tend to other ventures, there's no telling just when the reggae output will arrive.

"It's a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand," she added in the same discussion. "I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about. Fashion, being creative, that's one of those things -- it doesn't matter the outlet, I always enjoy it."