Rihanna shares update on her album.
Rihanna is having fun with the delayed arrival of her ninth studio album. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight while at the launch event for her Fenty 2-20 Collection, RiRi once more opted not to deliver on much detail about the arrival of her new project. However, she did lightly discuss the reasoning behind the wait.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
"Dot, dot, dot. To be continued," she told the outlet when asked about the whereabouts of the project. "I like to antagonize my fans a little bit. Well, they antagonize me, too! So, they get it right back."
The last time we got a full-length album from Rihanna was with 2016's Anti project. Since then it's been a slow and painful road toward its follow up. Within the past few months, the wait has transformed itself into a running joke with the Navy being left in an impatient flurry. The new effort was originally anticipated for a late 2019 release, but as Rihanna continues to tend to other ventures, there's no telling just when the reggae output will arrive.
"It's a lot of hard work and just being true to your brand," she added in the same discussion. "I've always tried to stick with things that I enjoy doing and that I'm passionate about. Fashion, being creative, that's one of those things -- it doesn't matter the outlet, I always enjoy it."