It's been a year of big wins for Rihanna, and we're only halfway through 2022. Weeks after welcoming her first child with "OG Beeper" rapper A$AP Rocky, Forbes has revealed that the 34-year-old is officially America's youngest self-made billionaire.

The "Umbrella" songstress ranked at No. 21 overall on the publication's round-up of "America's Richest Self-Made Women," made up of other successful entrepreneurs, executives, entertainers, and more.

Rihanna's $1.4B comes primarily from her Fenty Beauty cosmetics line, though "she also has a 30% stake in the Savage X Fenty lingerie line, which raised money at a $1B valuation in February 2021."

In April, the Barbadian vocalist was celebrated as her home country's first billionaire, and back in April, it was revealed that she's the world's richest female musician.

Pool/Getty Images

Other famous names ranked alongside Rihanna as self-made successes include Madonna ($575M), Reese Witherspoon ($430M), Kylie Jenner ($600M), Beyoncé ($450M), Serena Williams ($260M) and Sandra Bullock ($225M), just to name a few.

Things have been relatively quiet on the fashionista's front since giving birth to her baby boy in May. Most recently, cameras caught her out and about at Wireless Festival, where she was supporting her beau A$AP Rocky during his set.

Prior to that, though, the new mother made sure to shut down rumours about the first post-baby photos of her that surfaced online, letting fans know that they were actually weeks old – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

Congrats, Rihanna!

