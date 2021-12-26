Rihanna shared a tribute for her late cousin, Tavon Alleyne, on Instagram, Sunday. Alleyne was shot and killed in Barbados in 2018 at the young age of 21-years-old.

"Miss you and dat smile cuz," Rihanna captioned a series of photos of herself with Alleyne. "#Tavon."



Bryan Bedder / Getty Images

Alleyne was murdered while walking through the neighborhood of Saint Martin’s after having spent the holidays with his family. Alleyne was rushed to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. His killer was never found.

At the time, Rihanna wrote on social media: "RIP cousin… can’t believe it was just last night that I held you in my arms! never thought that would be the last time I felt the warmth in your body!!! Love you always man! #endgunviolence."

Earlier this year, the legendary singer was honored as National Hero of Barbados by her home country.

"This is still the only place I’ve ever called home – I love Barbados, I love you guys and I pray that the youth continue to push Barbados forward," she said after being presented with the award. "I have traveled the world and received several awards and recognitions but nothing, nothing compares to being recognized in the soil that you grew in."

[Via]