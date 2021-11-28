Rihanna modeled a new set for her lingerie brand, Savage x Fenty, on her Instagram story, Saturday. The 33-year-old singer rocked a revealing pair of plaid pajama shorts and a matching top in several photos and videos.

Rihanna also wore a golden necklace and matching earrings.



Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Rihanna founded Savage x Fenty back in 2018 as an online-only lingerie brand with an emphasis on confidence and inclusivity.

"I wanted to do a line for years, but it needed to be credible, something that industry pros and girls around the world would respect," she told InStyle at the time. "That was very important to me. I wanted everyone to feel included. We actually started with foundation because it’s the very first makeup product I fell in love with."

The clothing brand has taken over Rihanna's focus in recent years, leaving fans craving new music. Earlier this year she teased that fans aren't ready for the new direction she is going sonically.

"You're not going to expect what you hear," she said in September. "Put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I'm really experimenting, and music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want."

Check out Rihanna's new pictures below.





