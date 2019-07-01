The solidarity movement concerning the protests in Sudan has reached new heights, thanks to the proliferation of "blued-out" avatars on social media. Evidently, the edict has proven advantageous for a Sudanese populace whose Government has not only resorted to torturing but the unlawful killing of protesters who've taken to the streets. All throughout these past few months, the Sudanese government has orchestrated a media blackout to cover up the worst of their offenses.

As a result of these human right's violation, constituting civil disorder, public figures like Rihanna have been using their elevated platform(s) to help mount pressure on the defacto Government led by the country's armed forces. It's been months since Omar al-Bashir was deposed from his seat in Congress.

Rihanna's intervening efforts (once more) on Instagram saw her post a slideshow of images depicting the mayhem. To the right of the image, depository sits a personalized message of support, addressed to the Westerners who are the least bit attuned to what's going on in NorthEastern Africa, much less their own backyard.

"With more protests planned for today, June 30, I send my [love] and I pray for the safety of the Sudanese people. They have a right to speak out and demand peace, justice, and a transition to civilian rule," Rihanna writes in the post before offering up starling casualty rates, and a rough timeline of the June 3rd protests.