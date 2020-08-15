DaBaby may be rejecting his alleged look-a-like, but Rihanna is welcoming hers with open arms. Earlier today, a young man shared a selfie and wrote that he bears a resemblance to a certain KIRK rapper. "Apparently i look like @DaBabyDaBaby," he captioned the image. Unfortunately, DaBaby didn't agree. "Boy hell nah," he responded. "I f*ck witcha tho."



Dimitrios Kambouris / Staff / Getty Images

The look-a-likes just kept rolling in as The Shade Room shared a post from a woman who claimed that she gets mistaken for Rihanna. This one was a tough call as she does resemble the Savage x Fenty mogul, but diehard fans were adamant that it was stretch to put her in the same category as RiRi. It seems as if Rihanna could see a bit of herself in the stranger because she hopped in the comment section with a joke.

"Where the album sis? #R9," the singer stated. Of course, this is Rihanna acting like her pestering fans who have been hounding her for a new record for the better part of a year. There have been rumors that she's in the studio with a variety of producers, but the mogul is taking time to develop all of her brands before rolling out a new project. Check out the post below and let us know if you think this woman looks like Rihanna.