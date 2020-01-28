The world is still reeling from the unbelievable news that Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Marie-Onore "GiGi" Bryant, and seven others lost their lives in a fatal helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. The Sunday morning (January 26) tragedy is still difficult for fans, friends, and loved ones of the Los Angeles Lakers legend to grasp, but the tributes to the fallen star, his daughter, and their friends have poured in from all around the world.



Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

Murals have begun to pop up and cities have lit up buildings in purple and gold to pay their respects. The Detroit Pistons opened their game on Monday wearing black #24 Bryant jerseys, while NBA players have shared their disbelief that their friend and idol is no longer with them. This is a devastating loss for all families involved, but the Bryants are obviously being highlighted more than the others that died in the accident because of their celebrity. A few friends and admirers of the Bryants have taken a moment to share their public condolences to Kobe's wife Vanessa Bryant who not only lost her husband but her second-born child.

"Still doesn’t feel real...still can’t find the right words. We miss you man! 🙏🏿💔," Rihanna wrote. "May God have mercy on the Bryant family and the families of all the souls we lost!" Trina asked that women come together for Vanessa. "Women, Wives, Mother's ....Let's Stand United For Vanessa Bryant," she said. "Please Fight In The Spirit For Her. Fight like You Know The Road Ahead Is Tough. Fight Like Her Life Will Never Be The Same. Fight Like You Know That The Enemy Wants To Take Her Mind....Fight On Purpose.....Fight 💜"

Over on her Instagram page, Jennifer Lopez said she and fiancé Alex Rodriguez spent time just sharing their favorite moments they had with the late basketball icon. "We are all feeling sadness from this loss, but all I can think of is that it is a grain of sand compared to what Vanessa must going through right now," she penned. "Vanessa, I pray for your strength and that God guides you each step of the way through this unimaginable heartbreak. To the other families who are suffering from this unthinkable tragedy, may God be with you all."

Amber Rose also shared her heartbreak for Vanessa. "As a mother I’m so devastated for Vanessa, her Daughters and their family," Amber stated. "I sat and thought about my life without my Sons, my husband Alexander and my Family and literally couldn’t hold back my tears all day. Please let’s Pray for her as she is the Matriarch of her Family. We Love you Vanessa 😥❤️🙏🏽 RIP Kobe Rip Gigi."

Read through all of their messages, and more, in full below.