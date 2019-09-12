By now Rihanna is probably sick and tired of the endless requests and questions regarding her long-overdue album - but what can she expect when she has such a loving, supportive fan base? Earlier this week the "Work" singer debuted her new Savage x Fenty collection at New York Fashion Week and she admitted that she's had a hand in every single aspect of the show from the lace on one bra to a bow on another pair of panties.



All the time she's put into her line has, of course, pushed back any new music so when it comes to questions surrounding the Super Bowl and performing during the halftime show, Rihanna's not here for it. "Actually, this is my first time hearing about the Super Bowl since last Super Bowl," Rihanna told Entertainment Tonight ahead of her Savage X Fenty runway show. "Girl, I still got an album to finish. You're gonna ask about Super Bowl, really? My fans are gonna have my neck."

The publication tried to get more information on her new tape and Rihanna took the opportunity to let it be known that the same confidence she's bringing in her fashion line will be delivered in her music. "You're about to ask me about my album," she said. "I just knew it! Well, obviously I'm a confident woman so whatever I do it's gon' be confident . . . Y'all gonna have to wait, Navy, I'm sorry."