There are a few albums worth anticipating this year. New albums from Drake and Kendrick Lamar are rumored to be in the pipeline while The Weeknd is also expected to drop soon. But more than those artists, Rihanna's left fans deprived of music for literal years and people are getting restless, reasonably so. R9 was expected to drop in 2019 but needless to say, it's nowhere to be seen. In her defense, though, she has built a make-up empire so it's not like she hasn't been putting in work.

Unfortunately, all the makeup and Puma collabs in the world won't stop her fans from hounding her down for this album. RihRih shared a new promo for an upcoming "drive by" in New York City. And by drive by, she meant literally driving by the location of the Bergdorf Goodman in NYC where the Fenty digital display launched. Again, the fans are dying for music and one fan slid in the comment section thinking that Rih would likely overlook what she had to say. "I'm sick of this where's the album sis," the user wrote.

Rihanna wasn't having any of it. As a successful, newly single, multi-millionaire entrepreneur behind Fenty, she made it clear that she's tired of the questions. "I'm sick of this where the album sis," she wrote.

We should start placing wages now on whether Eternal Atake or R9 drops first.