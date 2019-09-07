The last time Poison Ivy made a theatrical appearance was in 1997’s Batman & Robin where Uma Thurman crushed the iconic role. Considering DC's recent power female moves from Wonder Woman to Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn spin-off Birds of Prey, now is the most perfect time to reintroduce Poison Ivy to the franchise.

Sources say Warnes Bros. is eyeing none other than Rihanna for the coveted role and she's one of many on the company's wishlist. Poison would make an appearance in the Dark Knight’s next film that will see Robert Pattinson lead the role of Batman. Of course, the news has sent Twitter into a bit of frenzy with fans sharing edited images of Rihanna looking like Poison Ivy already.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

"People who say that Rihanna can't act and they don't want her as Poison Ivy are the same ones that want Megan (CAN'T ACT) Fox as Poison Ivy," one user wrote, while another added, "Why would DC make Rihanna Poison Ivy? That makes no sense at all since Poison Ivy is an Irish Red Head. That's like saying let's make the little mermaid black! Oh wait, they are trying to do that too."

Check out more reactions below and let us know what you think.