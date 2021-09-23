Another Savage x Fenty runway show has come and gone, and now the guests' looks have been revealed. Rihanna hosted her annual lingerie viewing yesterday (September 22) in Los Angeles at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel and Suites, and like usual, the singer gathered some of her famous friends to participate and attend Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3.

The show will make its premiere on Amazon Prime tomorrow and fans will be treated to performances by Normani, Bia, Nas, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, and more.



Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images

At the show, Rihanna spoke with E! News and boasted about her line's dedication to inclusivity. "That's what this show is all about: representation," she said. "I want every viewer watching this show to be like, 'Wow! That's me.'"

"It's a shame that it took this long, but I think the entire world—not just Savage—but the entire world has a shift right now on the ideals of beauty, and fashion and what's sexy," Rihanna added. "I feel honored to be represented in that space as well, or even helping women feel represented in that space. That makes me feel like my job is worth the sleepless nights."

In other Rihanna news, the singer recently revealed that her forthcoming phantom album will be unlike anything that fans have heard before. Check out a few photos from Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 below.



Jazmine Sullivan - Emma McIntyre / Getty Images



Joan Smalls - Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images





Cyn Santana, Jonathan Fernandez - Monica Schipper / Stringer / Getty Images





Bia - Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images





Vanessa Hudgens - Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images





Gigi Hadid - Emma McIntyre / Staff / Getty Images

