A couple of days ago, Forbes revealed that Rihanna is officially a billionaire, indoctrinating her into an extremely exclusive club that only features two other Hip-Hop heavyweights: her close collaborators Jay-Z and Kanye West. According to Forbes, Rih Rih is estimated to be worth an awe-inspiring $1.7 billion, largely thanks to her 50% ownership stake in Fenty Beauty and her 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie company.

With such huge news, several fans and Hip-Hop artists, including Nicki Minaj, have showered Rihanna with congratulatory messages, and now, Rihanna has officially spoken on her newfound billionaire status, too.

Rihanna attends AFI FEST 2019 Presented By Audi – "Queen & Slim" Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 14, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Rihanna was out on a shopping spree in New York with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and while they were celebrating her inspirational milestone accomplishment, some paparazzi approached her and asked for her thoughts on being a billionaire.

"Rih. Self-made billionaire," a paparazzo for 247Paps.TV asked her, prompting giddy laughter from the ANTI artist. He then asked her, "What does that mean to you?"

Rather than a drawn-out reply to his question, Rihanna offered a simple answer. With just four words, the talented musical artist and successful entrepreneur responded, "God is good, man."

