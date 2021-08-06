A couple of days ago, Forbes revealed that Rihanna is officially a billionaire, indoctrinating her into an extremely exclusive club that only features two other Hip-Hop heavyweights: her close collaborators Jay-Z and Kanye West. According to Forbes, Rih Rih is estimated to be worth an awe-inspiring $1.7 billion, largely thanks to her 50% ownership stake in Fenty Beauty and her 30% stake in the Savage x Fenty lingerie company.

With such huge news, several fans and Hip-Hop artists, including Nicki Minaj, have showered Rihanna with congratulatory messages, and now, Rihanna has officially spoken on her newfound billionaire status, too.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Rihanna was out on a shopping spree in New York with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky, and while they were celebrating her inspirational milestone accomplishment, some paparazzi approached her and asked for her thoughts on being a billionaire.

"Rih. Self-made billionaire," a paparazzo for 247Paps.TV asked her, prompting giddy laughter from the ANTI artist. He then asked her, "What does that mean to you?"

Rather than a drawn-out reply to his question, Rihanna offered a simple answer. With just four words, the talented musical artist and successful entrepreneur responded, "God is good, man."

Check out the video of the encounter below.