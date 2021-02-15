Sorry y'all — this is not a post announcing a new Rihanna x Popcaan collab off her as-yet-untitled upcoming (?) album. However, it is a photo of your favorite "bad gal" posing topless in her Savage x Fenty lingerie while quoting Popcaan lyrics. Hey...we'll take what we can get at this point!



Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

The iconic pop diva posed in a pair of silk Savage x Fenty boyshorts and nothing else, and accompanied the flick with a caption that reads, "When @popcaanmusic said “me nuh wan ya wear no lingerie tonight fa me girl @savagexfenty." Of course, reggae and dancehall fans will recognize those lyrics from Popcaan's single "Naked" off his 2018 sophomore album Forever. Rih-Rih took the lyrics literally by getting half-naked herself, and fans in the comments couldn't have been more intrigued. Rapper Bia simply wrote, "MISS THING!!!!!," meanwhile Insecure actress Issa Rae flexed her comedic prowess by writing, "The boxers come with the body?"

Other comments were equally as amusing, including actress Vanessa Hudgens ("Hooooooooootttttttt"), rapper Dreezy ("The girls is sittin pretty period"), fellow 2000s R&B diva Christina Milian ("Umm, yes.") and budding pop baddie Chloe Bailey ("omg [heart emojis] how are you so beautiful"). It's clear that the masses love them some Rihanna — who doesn't?! — and we're just glad she's confident and self assured enough to show it all off with confidence and a bit of mystery. In short, that Rihanna reign still won't let up, even after all these years!

Take a look at Rihanna, the baddest of them all, as she poses topless in Savage x Fenty and quotes Popcaan lyrics. The only things that would make this better is if it came with, you know, an album with fire features and even better visuals to match. Not asking for much, right? Sound off with your thoughts on all things Rih-Rih down below in the comments: