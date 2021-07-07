Sha'Carri Richardson captured the hearts of many Americans last month after she won at the Olympic Trials in Oregon. After testing positive for traces of marijuana in her system during a drug test, Richardson was handed a 30-day suspension scheduled to conclude on August 5th, which left open the possibility she could win a medal as part of the USA Track and Field team.

Unfortunately for the Dallas native, she was ultimately not selected to compete with the team at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Her suspension has sparked conversations across social media about marijuana policies and restrictions. Rihanna, who is known to be a frequent cannabis user, recently touched on Sha'Carri's unfortunate suspension.



Patrick Smith/Getty Images

"What are your thoughts about Sha'Carri Richardson? I'm just trying to keep her name alive." asked someone to the Fenty CEO as she signed autographs. "Oh man, it sucks, you know," answered the Basian beauty. She continued, "It sucks, it really does suck. But all is not lost, everything happens for a reason."

While her answer was vague, Richardson's suspension has ignited a conversation around marijuana law reform within the Olympics and throughout the country in general.

In a statement, the USATF team said it was "incredibly sympathetic toward Sha'Carri Richardson's extenuating circumstances" and "fully agrees" that international rules surrounding marijuana use should be reconsidered.

Richardson notably tested positive for the substance after finding out about her biological mother's recent death. "I know I can't hide myself, so in some type of way, I was trying to hide my pain," she said on NBC's "Today" show.