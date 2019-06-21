There are very few people on this planet who can say they've gotten wasted with Rihanna. Earlier this week, it was announced that Rihanna would be appearing on Seth Meyer's show. But, it wouldn't be a regular interview with Rih -- Seth and the global icon got day drunk together. The episode finally aired last night and it's even funnier than anticipated.

Rihanna can definitely hold her liquor. Seth and Rihanna kick things off with shots, with Rih teaching him the proper etiquette, before Seth and Rihanna chug down beers (this is all within the first 40 seconds). Meyers takes Rihanna to the bar where he mixes up some Rihanna-themed drinks such as "Diamonds In The Rye" and "Under My Rumbrella."After playing a few drinking games and getting progressively drunk, Seth gets Rihanna to rate his pick-up lines before she gives him a Fenty makeover. He closes things off with a karaoke session of Rihanna's biggest hits while the "Pour It Up" singer captures evidence of the drunken madness.

Charlamagne previously detailed his experience getting shaded with Rihanna at a "hood spot" in Los Angeles. He explained that he tweeted out that he was drunk in Los Angeles and she retweeted it, saying she wanted in. “She pulled up to the hotel [where] we were staying. It was like her, and the driver, and I had like four or five people with me, and she was like, ‘Is this your squad?’ And she was like, ‘Come on' ... She took us to like some hood spot in LA," he recalled. "I say it was a real ‘hood club’ because Beanie Sigel was in there and I was like, ‘Wow!’ ” At the end of the night, she hooked him up with money for car service home.

Needless to say, getting lit with Rihanna is a memorable experience.