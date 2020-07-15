Rihanna is so excited about her new skincare line that she traveled all the way back to 2017 to let her fans know that it has finally arrived. On Tuesday (July 14th), Rih announced that she'd be expanding her Fenty empire even more by introducing her new skincare line. "Ima try my best to be humble about this but, @fentyskin is coming July 31st exclusively at FENTYSKIN.COM!!" Rih wrote on a clip of her using her new products to do her skincare routine. "Y’all ain’t hear it from me, but you can shop it early if ya drop me your email."

Rihanna's fans have long predicted that the multi-talented mogul would eventually dip her toe into the majorly profitable skincare industry. In fact, the Navy—Rihanna's fanbase—has been talking about the prospect of a Fenty skincare line since way back in 2017, shortly after she launched her cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty. Rih reminded all of us just how long we've been waiting for this latest Fenty endeavour when she proceeded to respond to various tweets—some as old as three years—and everyone's favourite Bad Gal is getting light-heartedly flamed for it.

While some of the tweets Rih quote-tweeted are as recent as 2019 or later, the jokes are mostly directed at the responses she gave to tweets that date back to 2017. "If rihanna come out with fenty skincare line for men i'm changing my middle name to Robyn," a male user tweeted on October 22nd, 2017. "Whoever told you skincare has a gender, LIED to you! Hi Robyn!" Rih replied on Tuesday. "Boy I can’t wait to get my hands on some fenty skin care," another user wrote on September 26th of that same year. "It’s that time you been waiting for boo!" Rih told them, almost three years later. "Rihanna's skin care line is about to have men on the bandwagon too," another user tweeted the day prior in 2017, as well. "Wash away my sins Ms. Fenty. I'm ready." Of course, Rih reassured this man in the year 2020 that he would be included in the target demographic. "The true sin would be leaving my guys out!" she replied. "Not up in here!"

