What would we do without Rihanna? She's a vital part of so many industries right now and in 2019, she's seriously begun her ascent into mogul territory. She is now recognized by Forbes as the richest female musician in the world and with her numerous business ventures on the side, she could be a billionaire in a couple of years. Let's count down all the things that the Bajan Beauty is working on. She's got her music, first and foremost. Then, there's her groundbreaking deal with LVMH on a luxury fashion brand. She's also the head of a highly successful and inclusive make-up line. And to top it all off, she's selling a wide range of lingerie to women of all shapes and sizes. Shout out to Rihanna -- seriously. Whenever there's a promotion coming up on her Savage X Fenty collection, the star takes it upon herself to model some of her favorite items and she's just returned with a few lingerie shots to brighten up everyone's day.

The pop star posted up in a motif-heavy room with her understated lace bra and panty set, inviting all her fans to peep all the new products being uploaded to her website tonight. Since August is only one day away (already!?), she's getting everyone decked out in the upcoming fall colors, teasing lavender tones in a second upload.

Thank the lord for Rihanna. Look at her gorgeous new pictures below.