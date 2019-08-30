Let's be honest, Rihanna has really been winning this year. And so, in such a period of time considering her successful transition into the world of fashion and beauty. The latter explains the singer's crowning as one of the highest-paid women in music, thanks to her unforgettable music catalogue, booming makeup brand Fenty Beauty, game-changing lingerie line Savage X Fenty and to top it off, her luxury brand collaboration with Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton which reflected another record broken by the icon. Despite her involvement in so many successful endeavours, Rihanna remains a lover of all things fashion who makes sure to leave time for the photoshoots required to consistently slay different magazine covers. This year alone, she graced different editions of Harper's Bazaar and Vogue. Of course, these high-end fashion magazines can't get enough of her beautiful face because Rihanna is back on one of them and this time, Vogue Hong Kong is the lucky recipient.

The 31-year-old Popstar will be featured on the magazine's September issue in outfits designed by Louis Vuitton, Alexander McQueen and more. Moreover, she teased previews of the looks via Instagram and we can see the beautiful Rihanna wearing different pieces with a simple middle part hairstyle and makeup. The magazine hits the newsstand this Sunday.

