With the third edition of her Savage x Fenty fashion show right around the corner, Rihanna is bringing the heat to Instagram to promote the event (and her latest lingerie collection, of course). The 33-year-old posted a photo of herself late on Tuesday night, posing on a leather chair in a gorgeous pink and purple ensemble.

“New new just dropped,” the recently declared billionaire captioned her thirst trap. The “new new” that Riri is referring to is the Writing Ribbons Xtra collection; if you look closely at her lingerie, you can see the phrase “bite me” intricately embroidered throughout the lace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty images

If you’re looking to match with the “Desperado” singer, you’ll want to pick up the Ribbon Writing Unlined Balconette bra, which is priced at $50 USD, and the Ribbon Writing Lace Brazilian underwear ($30 USD), which comes with a pink ribbon that can be tied and styled in a variety of ways.

Just last week, Rihanna announced via Instagram that her new Savage x Fenty show will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video as of September 24th. The promo video, which was just as fiery as her latest post, shows the entrepreneur modelling a variety of looks, and finishes with a simple question - “U ready?”

Most details have been kept under wraps, but we do know that Rihanna’s runway experience will be “a celebration of body and movement.” Next time you find yourself scrolling through Prime Video, check out one of the first two shows so that you can be prepared for what’s to come at the end of the month.

In the meantime, you can check out the pictures of our Barbadian star lounging in her lingerie below.