Rolling Loud is a wild, star-studded event. And when a bunch of celebrities get together, we can always expect for something to go down. Recently, we reported on Rihanna touching down in New York City and stopping by Rolling Loud festival to hang-out with Sunday's headliner A$AP Rocky post-show. A hilarious video of the encounter found its way online, but it does not have anything to do with A$AP and everything to do with Rihanna. We have always known Rihanna to be the woman many have dreamt to catch but never gotten. Hence, when opportunity strikes, it is not uncommon for a fan or acquaintance to attempt to shoot their shot.

In a video reposted by TheShadeRoom, an unknown individual approaches Rihanna for a photo and gets a little bit too comfortable with the starlet. As he places his arm over her shoulders, Rihanna swiftly removes it and checks him with the quickness. She definitely made a snarky remark because everyone in the room, including Rocky, busted out in laughter. Despite the uncomfortable encounter, the captured moment remained light and funny. Perhaps this may serve as a warning to all those who dare try it--do not touch Rihanna ever.