Music superstar Rihanna’s beauty brand, Fenty, may be venturing into new territory according to new reports uncovered by The Shade Room. Documents posted on The Shade Room’s Instagram page appear to be a trademark from Fenty for the licensing of “Fenty Hair.” Products listed on the document include hairbrushes, wigs, curlers, and accessories.





Fenty Beauty, launched by Rihanna in September of 2017, has yet to venture into the hair market. Popular for the company’s inclusivity of body-positive models and expansive options of accurate skin tones for POC, Fenty has dominated the make-up and lingerie markets since its launch. The brand is worth an estimated $2.8 billion according to Forbes magazine, of which Rihanna owns 50%, making Rihanna the second wealthiest musician in the world, behind Kanye West’s estimated $6.6 billion net worth.

Outside of her unparalleled success in the beauty industry, Rihanna still stands as one of the most famous musicians in the world. Her most recent album, Anti, was released in 2016, but the Barbados-based singer has repeatedly hinted that she will be releasing new music at some point. Anti was a critical and popular success on all fronts, racking up over 600,000 sales and 1.4 billion streams since its 2016 release.



Outside of her success in the business world, Rihanna welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with fellow music superstar A$AP Rocky back in May.