Rihanna was quietly on her way to becoming the next music mogul and now that her near-billionaire status has been revealed to the world, she's revelling in her role as a strong, successful boss. The Bajan Beauty is in charge of an empire consisting of her music, Fenty Beauty, Fenty with LVMH, and Savage x Fenty. The superstar has also starred in her fair share of movies in the last couple of years. She tends to keep a calendar with days put aside to work on each of her business ventures, allotting equal time to each brand and using whatever leftover space to hit the studio. Today was a Fenty day as she took to Instagram to show off one of her designer fits, flaunting an all-black-everything ensemble.

RiRi attended the BET Awards this weekend and when she hit the red carpet, she got to excitedly answer each reporter with a snarky remark each time she was asked who she was wearing. She posted a series of pictures online of herself getting ready for the ceremony, joking about her all Fenty get-up.

The pop star is still set to drop a new album this year but she seems focused on her many other avenues right now. Hopefully, R9 arrives before the end of the year.