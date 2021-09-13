According to Forbes Rihanna's Savage x Fenty brand reached a $1 billion dollar valuation in Lingerie Equity earlier this year. Afterward, it became abundantly clear that Rihanna is in an entirely different entrepreneurial-bag than most of contemporaries.

According to CultureBanx, "Savage x Fenty is in a position to be the global lingerie market leader by 2025, the same year that women’s activewear is expected to reach a $216.9 billion value."



Rihanna recently announced she’s re-upping on another iteration of the Savage x Fenty visual performance component to her brand. After releasing a new teaser for the Savage x Fenty Vol. 3, Rihanna announced her continued partnership with Amazon Prime Video. The TV special will be released on a global scale on September 24, 2021.

As both the creative director and executive producer Rhianna viewers can expect a diverse cast of performers.P erformances this year include Nas, Daddy Yankee, BIA, Jazmine Sullivan, Ricky Martin, Normani, and Jade Novah.

Special guest include but are not limited to: Adriana Lima, Aleali May, Alek Wek, Alva Claire, Behati Prinsloo, Bella Poarch, Eartheater, Emily Ratajkowski, Erykah Badu, Gigi Hadid, Gottmik, Irina Shayk, Jeremy Pope, Joan Smalls, Jojo T. Gibbs, Leiomy, Lola Leon, Lucky Blue Smith, Lauren Wasser, Mena Massoud, Nyjah Huston, Precious Lee, Princess Gollum, Raisa Flowers, Sabrina Carpenter, Soo Joo Park, The Symone, Thuso Mbedu, Troye Sivan, Vanessa Hudgens, and others.

Check out the trailer for the new Savage x Fenty Vol. 3 special below.