Rihanna is a boss on so many levels, sometimes it's hard to keep up with all her moves. Although the songstress didn't grace the Grammys, she was in Beverly Hills putting a lockdown on a new piece of property.

RiRi struck on a gorgeous mansion for $13.8 million. According to Dirt.com, the estate is located on a highly desired cul-de-sac in the mountains above Beverly Hills. The property has 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. Sir Paul McCartney lives in the same neighborhood. The home was originally built in the 1930s. Used as a farm estate, the property was formerly owned by Mary Sheldon, who is the daughter of I Dream of Jeanie creator Sidney Sheldon. In 2016, Sheldon sold the property for $4.3 million to investor Daniel Starr who demolished and rebuilt it.

Rihanna has four other multi-million dollar homes. This new one is a 7,600-square-foot mansion that has a “sophisticated design” which “blends both contemporary and traditional elements,” says the listing. It highlights a fireplace-equipped living room with Fleetwood glass walls, a friendly family room that comes with a lounge or library with built-in bookshelves, a full bar, two islands-equipped kitchen, a luxurious swimming pool and much more. What do you think of RiRi's new place?