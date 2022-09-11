Rihanna's pregnancy saw arguably some of the best fashion moments of 2022 so far, and though she stepped out of the spotlight following the birth of her and A$AP Rocky's son back in May, the 34-year-old seems to be back on the scene as she's been regularly photographed around New York City dressed in her best.

Most recently, cameras caught the Bad Gal in the early hours on Sunday (September 11) morning, meeting up with friends at the Bowery Hotel. According to Daily Mail, the "Love On The Brain" singer's beau dropped her off around 2 AM, and she stayed to enjoy pizza with friends at a restaurant called Gemma until 6 AM.

Rihanna in 2017 -- Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Rihanna's outfit of the night consisted of plenty of denim – most notably, the $2,000 Balenciaga pullover she sported on her upper half, as well as the baggy jeans she completed her look with.

For a pop of colour, the Fenty Beauty founder slid on a pair of chartreuse heels, adding sunglasses in a matching shade. She carried her belongings in a pyramid-shaped black bag and added a pair of diamond earrings to tie everything together.

As we reported earlier this weekend, Rih's girls' night out isn't the only time cameras caught her out for a late night in the Big Apple as of late.

Just a few days ago, she and Rocky attended a party at Canary Club, and before that, they've been photographed out in plenty of noteworthy date night ensembles – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

[Via]