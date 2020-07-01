Quickly emerging as a go-to lingerie brand for women across the nation, Rihanna made another hit with Savage X Fenty. As she continues to pile up business accomplishments on her way to becoming a billionaire, her undergarment brand is striving more than ever.

Usually, when we enter a new month or season, Rih delivers the goods with some organic promotion of the brand, slipping into one of her favorite products from the new collection and garnering everybody's attention. This time, she celebrated the summer by taking a dip in the water while rocking a pink design.

"You know what time it is‼️⁣," said the pop star to her fans. "Set that [alarm] for midnight to get your hands on this hawt lewk."

The hawt lewk in question includes a lacy pink bra and matching panty set. In the picture, Rihanna wears a pair of sunglasses and tons of jewelry accessories on her wrists.

In the comments, people are going off of what she says in the caption. However, they're more so begging her for an album release... what else is new?

"Time for you to release new music, sis!," wrote one commenter.

Have a gander at the new photo and let us know if you'll be copping for yourself or your girl.