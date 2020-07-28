Rihanna fans may not have their long-awaited R9, but they will soon have beautiful skin. RiRi recently announced the launch of her latest business venture, expanding the FENTY empire every which way possible. FENTY Skin was revealed alongside promotional images that feature one-time-rumored-fling A$AP Rocky, with Rihanna emphasizing the fact that her products are for all genders.

As Rihanna continues to create anticipation for her new product, she's letting fans see some of the behind-the-scenes work. In a brand new video on her FENTY YouTube channel, the singer offers a look at the creation of her skincare line. She goes into the personal inspiration behind it, as well as the branding and packaging details, citing that the product is coral reef friendly, and revealing that the product packaging is recyclable - "You just buy the outside packaging once, and from there you just keep refilling and you can recycle," she says.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

She tweeted out alongside the video, "My skincare journey has been quite complex...some parts of my face are oily, some are dry, fatigue from travel, plus I have super sensitive skin, and chile now being in my 30s?!!"

In the video she states, "I wanted a product that just worked." She continued, "I focused on a very few amount of products that I feel like you need. I wanted to isolate each one of those and perfect them. Make them better than anything I've ever used."

Check out the full video below for more insight on the FENTY Skin products from the CEO herself. You'll also spot Rocky and Lil Nas X.