For a hot moment there people were convinced that Rihanna was pregnant with her first child with her billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel. The rumours started circulating when Rihanna said on a red carpet that she was "going to give birth to a Black woman." The one-sentence was taken out of context when Rihanna was speaking about her legacy and future plans.



Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

It's been made very clear however that Rihanna loves babies since the singer has shared a couple of images of her business partner' baby to Instagram, clearly in love with the precious newborn. "I’m so grateful that I was here for your first day on the playground kid!! Aunty loves you so much already. CONGRATULATIONS to the Davis fam! @jennnrosales you a beast for making this look easy. @the_aa you a champ and a super dope dad," the "Needed Me" singer captioned her first share.

Another sweet pic sees Rihanna giving her nephew a kiss on the cheek. "Aunty Oh NaNa x JJ," she wrote.

“Yeah, I’m dating,” Rihanna recently told Vogue. “I’m actually in an exclusive relationship for quite some time, and it’s going really well, so I’m happy.” On the topic of kids of her own one day she said: “Without a doubt.”