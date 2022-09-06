Wherever celebrities go, they get treated like royalty. Depending on who they are and how influential they may be will shift just how much adoration those famous figures will receive from venues, brands, and even nightclubs, with the latter often going all out for artists. When a rapper or singer arrives at a club, they're often greeted with the best tables in VIP sections and free bottles of liquor for their swarming entourage, and while Plies appreciates the attention, it is how nightclubs go about lavishing their gifts that rubs him the wrong way.

On Twitter, Plies delivered a message to promoters and managers who send over bottles of liquor with flashy additions, but it isn't something that he, nor Rihanna, appreciate.



Greg Campbell / Stringer / Getty Images

"Dear Club Promoter's & Club Owners: Please DO NOT Send Me Bottles With Sparkle's On It & That Big AZZ Lit Up Sign With My Name On It (To MY Section)," wrote the rapper. "That's For N*ggaz Who Just Started Getting Money!!! I Been Graduated From That!! Thanks In Advance [praying hands emoji]."

In the comments, Rihanna dropped off a cosign by posting three clapping hands emojis. In response, Plies said, "@Badgalriri Respectfully [praying hands emoji]."

We're not sure if clubs are going to change their policy simply because Plies and Rihanna have voiced their opinions, especially considering that most entertainers love the attention. Check out Plies's post below.