Rihanna casually announced her first pregnancy via an incredible street-style photoshoot as only she could do yesterday, and no more than 24 hours later, she's back at work on her Fenty Beauty empire.

On Tuesday, February 1st, the expecting mother dropped off a new campaign on her Instagram page for a one-of-a-kind product that will surely blow her fans (and any makeup lovers out there) away.

Caroline McCredie/Getty Images

"Introducing... ICON!! @fentybeauty's new lipstick collection. A curated range of 10 bold reds and classic nudes," the "Hard" singer captioned the video that was uploaded this afternoon. "This soft-matte formula is everything y'all – it includes hyaluronic acid and vitamins C & E for comfortable, lasting wear."

As Nylon notes, the product comes in seven neutral and three red shades, all of which were carefully curated by Rihanna, who was on a mission to "deliver just the right range of shades for a high-pigment, but low-maintenance look." As if they don't already sound tempting enough, each lipstick will feature the singer's favourite vanilla-peach scent.





"Lipstick is the instant game-changer," RiRi shared in a Fenty Beauty press release. "It can switch up my entire look instantly. The new Fenty Icon shades are the best-of-the-best neutrals and reds that look gorgeous on everyone and feel so creamy and comfortable."

The decision to make the ICON lipsticks refillable was reportedly a directive from Rihanna, who "wanted the [product] to come in an incredibly designed case to feel like an accessory," as she knew that we'd love the range so much that repurchasing will be an absolute must.





Yet another cool feature is the bullet shape, which comes to a recognizable point, something that was inspired by Rihanna's unmissable cupid's bow.

As Fenty Beauty continues to expand, so does Savage X Fenty, which will be opening a handful of storefront locations across the United States this year – read more about that here.

