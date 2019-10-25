Rihanna is a worldwide megastar who has proven herself to be more than just an artist. Whether it be the world of fashion, makeup, or films, Rihanna has proven to all of us that she can do it all. No matter what she immerses herself in, she always comes away having done a fantastic job that leaves an impression on audiences. With all of these ventures in mind, it should come as no surprise that she has a huge fanbase who is more than willing to dole out the dollars necessary to get their hands on some of her archival photos.

Today, Rihanna came through with her brand new book, appropriately titled "The Rihanna Book." There are 504 pages and they are filled with over 1000 photos from various shoots, concerts, and events. To celebrate the arrival of this book, the artist posted a picture on Instagram of herself in a sultry pose while reading the aforementioned book.

"It’s crazy to look back at all of the memories and be able to share these precious moments with you," Riri wrote.

If you're a fan of Rihanna and have been looking to own some memorabilia of hers, this book would certainly be a great place to start. Let us know in the comments if you plan on copping this.