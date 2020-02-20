As she celebrates her birthday today, Rihanna decided to send her fans into a tizzy, yet again teasing what some people assumed was a release date for her long-awaited ninth studio album on social media. The superstar singer turns 32-years-old today, announcing the release of some new high-end clothing designs via her Fenty label, but when she cryptically wrote today's date on her Instagram story, the Rihanna Navy went wild at the prospect of a surprise birthday album.

People have been going absolutely bonkers waiting for the Bajan Beauty to release the project, virtually begging her to drop every single day. The Bad Gal has combatted her fan's attempts though, becoming somewhat of a troll in the process. These days, it's not uncommon to spot the pop star in the comments section responding to fans who clamour about the whereabouts of R9. Whether she even intended to tease fans about her musical updates today is beyond me but, as it pertains to how people perceived her simple "02.20.2020" post, that was the way it was received.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Upon a quick glance at Rihanna's recent social activity, you may have gotten excited about the star's cryptic date pasted into her story. However, she additionally updated her bio on the same platform to encourage fans to shop her expensive Fenty collection, which features $1,660 parkas and $850 pants. As you would expect, people were a little peeved at this.

"Chile idk if Rihanna is tryna tell us it’s her Birthday today or tryna tell us that she’s dropping the album," wrote one confused superfan on Twitter.

There's still a chance we get a shock drop from Rihanna today but, as it is right now, it's just the Fenty stuff. Happy birthday, Rih!