Welp... it's officially been five whole years since the last time Rihanna released an album. At the time, the Rihanna Navy was unaware of how patient they would need to be following the release of her multi-time-certified ANTI album. The Bajan Beauty has been focused on her alternate business endeavors for the last half-decade, leveling up as an entrepreneur and watching her Savage X Fenty, Fenty Skin, Fenty Beauty, and other brands all take off to become instant success stories. The pop star has been teasing the arrival of new music, but she's adamant that she's not in a rush to release it.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

This week marked the five-year anniversary of the release of ANTI, the last full-length release from the well-respected artist. As she does, Rihanna celebrated the occasion with a photo dump, rewinding to 2016 and finding some of her favorite shots from the photoshoot for the album.

"happy #ANTiversary," wrote Rih as her caption. In the pictures, Rihanna's thick and defined eyebrows steal the show as she goes on to strip down to solely a pair of fishnets, getting risky on the 'Gram and battling their nudity guidelines. The pictures are beautifully captured and directed, reminding the world of one of RiRi's greatest eras to date.

In the comments, fans are pleading with the artist that they need new music to celebrate, but as she's said in the past, it's probably not coming soon. "And we will never get an album again. Iconic," cried one fan.

What were your initial thoughts about ANTI, and how has the album marinated with you?