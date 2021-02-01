Today marks the first day of Black History Month, and it's starting off with Rihanna calling out Attorney General Daniel Cameron for his latest Twitter activity, implying that he's wrong posting about BHM when there still has not been any justice for Breonna Taylor.



Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

AG Daniel Cameron has been accused by a juror in the Breonna Taylor case of not allowing homicide charges against the police officers who fatally shot her. He's been targeted by Rihanna in the past, who posted a photo of someone holding a sign that said, "A cop shot a Black woman and was only charged for the shots missed". She tagged Cameron in the picture, calling him out for letting the cops go with wanton endangerment charges. The fight for justice continues as Rih put more pressure on AG Cameron, tweeting at him on Monday.

"Today marks the first day of #BlackHistoryMonth. This month, let’s take time to remember and celebrate the contributions Black men and women have made to our Commonwealth and to our nation," wrote Cameron on Twitter. Rihanna retweeted the post and added, "Sup n***a? #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor."



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

People are angry in Cameron's replies, calling the Attorney General a hypocrite and telling him that, because of what happened to Breonna Taylor and the case involving Brett Hankison, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove, he should have kept his mouth shut.

Rihanna also used her massive platform on Twitter to remember the late SOPHIE, a pop genius who passed away this weekend after an accident in Athens, Greece. "Still can’t believe this. Rest Peacefully Sophie," she wrote alongside a few pictures of them working on music together.