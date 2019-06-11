Rihanna utilized her platform to bring awareness towards a very devastating issue happening at the moment. The Bajan singer and entrepreneur shared a concern for the atrocities happening in Sudan. Via her Instagram story, the starlet shared a post that stated "They're shooting people's houses, raping women, burning bodies, throwing them in the Nile like vermin, tormenting people, urinating on them, making them drink sewage water, terrorizing the streets, and stopping Muslims from going to eid prayer. There is an Internet blackout! Please share. Raise awareness." The move was both admirable and necessary. Considerably, it is important for celebrities and individuals with power/influence to share these kinds of news because their platform can make a difference.

David Degner/Getty Images

In case you are unaware of what is happening in Sudan at the moment, peaceful protestors are currently being killed and severely injured by the country's military as the people fight for a democratic government. The former president of the country was taken out of his role and since Sudanese people have been calling for the power to be placed back in the hands of the people. Furthermore, violence has erupted across the country and folks are being killed in masses at this very moment. You may read more about it here.

#PrayForSudan