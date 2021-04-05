Rihanna has always been one of the most active voices in her community, using her platform to empower others with her inclusive brands and world-ranging music. Despite being involved in a few recent controversies, for which she has apologized, Rihanna made sure to show up at a recent #StopAsianHate march in New York City, walking alongside hundreds of other activists looking to make a difference.



Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As the number of violent hate crimes against Asian-Americans has risen during the pandemic, Rihanna sought to create some change by encouraging her millions of fans to step out into the streets and have a voice, fighting back against anti-Asian racism and xenophobia. She and her assistant were spotted at the march, carrying colorful signs and interacting with fans.

While she was surely recognized by the majority of people, one exchange with a fan was captured on camera as she exchanged Instagram handles with the man, who seemingly had no idea who he was speaking with. After directing him to her page, which has over 93 million followers, he simply asked if this was truly her, assuming he had been catfished.

Learn more about marches and protests happening in your city, as well as different ways to be active, by checking NY Mag's list of resources here.