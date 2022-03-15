Everywhere that Rihanna goes, her growing baby bump is leading the way. After sharing with the world that she and boyfriend A$AP Rocky were expecting their first child together, Rihanna has been showing off her curves at every stop. From red carpets to her most recent Fenty Beauty event in Los Angeles, fans haven't been able to get enough of the singer ushering in motherhood.

TikTok superstar Mikayla Nogueira has been taking over social media with her makeup looks and cosmetic reviews, and she, along with only a handful of others, was offered an invite to Rihanna's recent Fenty Beauty launch. While there, Mikayla was able to ask Rihanna a question.





"The people want to know when the album is but I have a better question," said Mikayla before Rihanna burst out laughing. "What song are you most proud of that you've come out with?"

"Oh, sh*t," Rihanna began as she thought of an answer. Mikayla chimed in by adding that her favorite song was "Unfaithful." Rihanna was playfully shocked, "Most proud of?!" After the laughter subsided, the singer offered her answer.

"I love 'Needed Me' and I also love a good 'Diamond.'" She then flashed some of her shiny bling. It was a simple exchange, but fans loved it—and no, still no word on that album.

Check out Mikayla and Rihanna below.



