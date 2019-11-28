Rihanna is currently in Italy for specific reasons unknown and called on her brother to attend a Juventus versus Atletico Madrid game at Allianz Stadium in Turin. Rihanna's attendance to any given event can never go unnoticed and the organization gifted Rihanna and her brother with customized jerseys - one reading "Riri" while the other reads "Fenty," the siblings legal last name.



Rihanna's attendance to the sporting event comes just a couple weeks after the "Needed Me" singer sent out a message on Instagram apologizing for her MIA ways. "To all my friends/family/coworkers who I have yet to get back to in the past months...please forgive me. this year has been quite an overwhelming one, and I’m working on that ish called Balance. brb," she wrote.

As for her upcoming album that we're all (not so) patiently waiting for, Rihanna previously told Vogue that it will echo her Caribbean roots. "It's not gonna be typical of what you know as reggae. But you're going to feel the elements in all of the tracks," she said. "Reggae always feels right to me. It's in my blood. It doesn't matter how far or long removed I am from that culture, or my environment that I grew up in; it never leaves.