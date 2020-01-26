The annual Pre-Grammys Roc Nation Brunch was held on Saturday afternoon as per usual, and the event boasted some pretty huge stars and some pretty big surprises. One attendee fell into both of those categories, as Ms. Rihanna herself decided to make an appearance at the lavish gathering, gracing the industry's elite with her increasingly rare presence. As we know, Rih has become known more as a makeup and fashion mogul than a musician these days, so her sighting at one of the music industry's biggest events of the year was a shock to many unknowing fans. While Rih smiled and posed happily with the likes of T.I., Megan Thee Stallion, and DJ Khaled, the Bad Gal seemed less than thrilled to bump into one individual in particular: Jim Jones' fiancée and Love & Hip Hop star, Chrissy Lampkin.

In the brief clip, Rih is seen with her arms firmly crossed, speaking firmly to Chrissy about...something. It's difficult to tell what the two ladies are discussing, but based on Rih's body language and pissed off expression, it doesn't look good. It appears as though Rih is yelling "I don't f*ck with that" near the end, but WHAT exactly does Rih not f*ck with? The Shade Room posted a still from the hostile conversation, asking observers to share their guesses on what exactly is going on here.

Many flooded the comments with jokes about Chrissy asking Rihanna where her long-awaited album is. Others took it a step further, adding that Rih had answered the question by indicating that the album will arrive once Chrissy and Jim actually tie the knot, as they've been engaged for practically an eternity. Whatever the case is, Rih definitely seems to be cussing Chrissy out for some kind of misdeed, so she might want to consider sleeping with one eye open from now on.

What do you think these two ladies were beefing about?