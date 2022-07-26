The "Fashion Killa" is at it again.

After stepping out of the spotlight to recover from giving birth and get adjusted to her life as a new mom, Rihanna has been spotted out and about more frequently in recent weeks.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

On Sunday (July 24) evening, the Barbadian singer and her beau A$AP Rocky ventured out through the streets of New York City in coordinated navy ensembles, looking ready for some fine dining and whatever other shenanigans the new parents see fit.

Paparazzi snapped photos of the couple holding hands, with Rih wearing a textured dark blue corset and leggings in a similar colour, which she layered under a glossy black trench coat, also adding black heels complete with ankle ties and a small Dior handbag.

Her curls looked to be covered in shine and bounce, and her cheeks were brightened with just the right amount of blush, though the Fenty Beauty CEO's eyes were hidden with a pair of shades.

Rocky opted to don himself in a similar colour palette. The father of one pulled a single-breasted blazer over a graphic tee and shorts, wearing crew socks with white and black shoes on his feet, also using sunglasses to block his eyes from the camera flashes and holding what looks to be a joint in his mouth.

Other recent outings this month have seen Rihanna supporting her boyfriend at both Wireless Festival in London and Rolling Loud Portugal, where she sweetly waved to fans who she caught filming her from in the crowd – read more about that here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

